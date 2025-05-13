Abu Dhabi shuts down 5 restaurants and supermarket over health risks

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA) has shut down five restaurants and a supermarket due to violations of food safety laws and regulations.

The outlets posed a significant risk to consumer health, said ADAFSA as it took decisive action against the violators to ensure the highest food safety and quality standards while protecting public health.

ADAFSA issued administrative closure orders against the following establishments for violating Law No. (2) of 2008 on food safety in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi and its related regulations:

Lahore Garden Grill Restaurant & Cafeteria – Branch, located in Al Khalidiyah, West 4, Abu Dhabi

Karak Future Cafeteria, located in Abu Dhabi Island, West 4

Al Maqam Corner Restaurant, located in Musaffah Industrial Area – 37

Pak Ravi Restaurant – Branch 1, located in Musaffah Industrial Area – 37

Salty Desi Darbar Restaurant, located in Musaffah Industrial Area -40

Rich and Fresh Supermarket, located in Mohammed Bin Zayed City, East 9

Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority

The Authority clarified that the food control report indicated that the closure orders were issued due to repeated high-risk violations, directly impacting food safety and consumer health, as well as the failure of these establishments to take corrective action to address these infractions.

ADAFSA said the administrative closure order will remain in effect as long as its causes persist.

The establishments may resume operations only after rectifying their violations and complying with all necessary food safety requirements.

The closure decisions and the identification of critical violations are part of ADAFSA’s continuous inspection efforts to strengthen the food safety system in Abu Dhabi.

The Authority reiterated its regulatory role in ensuring all food establishments comply with safety requirements.

All food outlets, regardless of their nature and products, undergo regular inspections by ADAFSA inspectors to ensure adherence to stringent food safety standards.

ADAFSA urged the public to report any violations observed in food establishments, including suspected food contamination or non-compliance, by calling Abu Dhabi Government’s toll-free number (800555).