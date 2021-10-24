AB Live: The rise of sustainable enterprises with IBM & SAP

Consumer behaviours are changing and subsequently driving the demand for solutions that add value to the green economy. According to a recent study by the IBM Institute of Business Value, 79 percent of consumers are more loyal to brands that champion sustainability and create a positive impact globally.

Making sustainability part of business strategies has opened up a host of opportunities. These strategies in turn are helping large scale businesses – especially in the technology sector – to deliver profits that are not driven by traditional monetary gains, but also backed by holistic approaches.

Thanks to digitalisation, embracing sustainability is no longer a mammoth task, as long as the intent exists. However, as businesses adapt to different working models, new sectors emerge and the start-up culture thrives, the term sustainability goes on to connote several ideas, some similar, while few entirely different. Between the lines, lies an amazing opportunity to explore innovative ideas and definitions, capable of driving the way forward for sustainable businesses in the region and beyond.

A very relevant example is IBM’s newly launched suite of environmental intelligence software that leverages AI to help organisations prepare for and respond to weather and climate risks that may disrupt business, more easily assess their own impact on the planet, and reduce the complexity of regulatory compliance and reporting.

Extreme weather, climate action failure and human-led environmental damage were cited as the top three most likely risks for businesses over the next ten years in the World Economic Forum’s “Global Risks Report 2021“. Businesses need actionable environmental insights to address these challenges, but current methods are often cumbersome and complex – requiring intensive manual labour, climate and data science skills, and computing power.

To discover the dynamic approaches in practice so far, and address the rise of sustainable enterprises, Arabian Business will be holding an exclusive virtual webinar on October 26, 2021, in collaboration with IBM and SAP, so save the date.

Featuring a panel discussion, fireside chat and sustainable solutions, the event will focus on providing key insights related to the appropriate use of energy and natural resources. The current state of sustainability and its maturity within the Middle East will be discussed in depth, followed by key issues that are currently shaping sustainability agendas across enterprises.

Furthermore, the voices in focus will dive into various thought processes leading the rise of purpose driven and ethical customers, along with the role of technology. Offering research-backed solutions, attendees will be able to discover information related to kicking off initiatives that are in line with the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals. They will also be able to gain an understanding of maintaining environmental, social and governance (ESG) approaches to sustainability.

As the session proceeds, interesting definitions for the future of sustainability will be shared by the panelists, specialising in the field and coming with years of rich industry experience. Turning ambition into action in an exclusive fireside chat with Arabian Business, IBM and SAP, being the industry pioneers that they are, will share their product and service portfolios for attendees to understand IBM and SAP’s future ready solutions for intelligent enterprises, driven sustainably.

