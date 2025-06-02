Al Salam Bank offers three dedicated ‘Eid ATMs’ in key Bahrain malls

These dedicated ATMs for Eid ‘Ayadi’ withdrawals will be used in three major shopping malls in the country as a direct response of the bank to client feedback. For three days starting from 3 June, these special ATMs will be available at select locations in Marassi Galleria, City Centre Bahrain, and The Avenues Mall.

Special Eid ATMs

It will allow Al Salam Bank debit cardholders to conveniently withdraw new banknotes in smaller denominations, specifically BD1 and BD5, tailored to the festive gifting traditions during Eid.

By placing these ATMs in strategic, high-traffic mall locations, the bank offers clients greater flexibility and convenience without the need to visit branches to withdraw new banknotes. It will also help reduce in-branch traffic during peak holiday periods. Each ATM will clearly indicate the available denominations, ensuring a smooth and user-friendly experience.

Mohammed Buhijji, Head of Retail Banking at Al Salam Bank, commented: “At Al Salam Bank, we remain focused on delivering meaningful solutions that enrich our clients’ banking experience, particularly during important social and religious occasions.

“The introduction of dedicated Eid ‘Ayadi’ ATMs is a timely response to client demand and a continuation of our mission to provide efficient, convenient, and accessible services that complement our clients’ lifestyles, and help reduce the need for branch visits during high-traffic periods.”

The initiative aligns with Al Salam Bank’s strategy to continuously expand its digital and self-service capabilities while responding to seasonal client needs.