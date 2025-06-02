Eid Al Adha 2025: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait and Bahrain announce holidays

Dates for the 2025 Eid Al Adha holidays have been announced in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Oman, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar.

Eid Al Fitr holidays have been announced across the GCC, with government departments and authorities revealing dates and durations of extended breaks.

Commonly known as the Feast of Sacrifice, this period is one of the holiest in the Islamic calendar. Special prayers, feasts and charity acts are observed across the region and around the world.

UAE announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays for public and private sector

The UAE has announced Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays for the public and private sectors.

The holidays will begin on Dhul Al-Hijjah 9, 1446 AH, corresponding to Thursday, June 5, 2025, and will continue until Dhul Al-Hijjah 12, 1446 AH, corresponding to Sunday, June 8, 2025.

Official work will resume on Monday, June 9, 2025.

Saudi Arabia announces Eid Al Adha holiday

Saudi Arabia announced dates for the Eid Al Adha holiday in the Kingdom later this week.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development said that there will be a four-day holiday for the private and non-profit sectors.

Starting with Arafat day on Thursday June, 5 there will then be three days of Eid, ending on Sunday, June 8.

Bahrain announces Eid holiday

Bahrain has announced official holiday dates for Eid Al Adha in the Kingdom.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular regarding the Arafah and the Eid Al Adha holidays. According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 5 – 8.

Since the official holidays will fall on a Friday and Saturday, they will be compensated on Monday and Tuesday, 9-10.

Oman announces Eid Ah Al Adha holiday

Oman has announced a five-day holiday for the upcoming Eid Al Adha.

Eid Al Adha holiday 1446 AH for employees in the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector will start on Thursday, Dhul Hijja 9 1446 AH, corresponding to June 5, 2025 and last until Monday, Dhul Hijja 13 1446 AH, corresponding to June 9, 2025.

Work shall be resumed on Tuesday, June 10, 2025. The Ministry of Labour pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the holiday, if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work, provided they compensate the workers accordingly.

Kuwait announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday

Kuwait has announced dates for the Eid Al Adha holiday.

At a Cabinet meeting it was decided that work will be suspended across all state bodies and public institutions from Thursday, June 5 to Monday, June 9 to mark the Islamic holiday. The Cabinet announced that Government employees will report back to work on Tuesday, June 10.

Meanwhile, workplaces of “unconventional” nature will determine their holidays as they see fit, the Cabinet agreed amid its weekly session presided over by Acting Prime Minister and Interior Minister Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Al Sabah.

Qatar announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holidays

On the occasion of Eid Al Adha, the Amiri Diwan announces that the Eid holiday will be as follows: