Bahrain announces Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday

Bahrain has announced official holiday dates for Eid Al Adha in the Kingdom.

Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the Crown Prince and Prime Minister, issued a circular regarding the Arafah and the Eid Al Adha holidays.

According to the circular, the Kingdom’s ministries and public institutions will be closed on the day of Arafah, and on Eid Al-Adha, corresponding to Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, June 5 – 8.

Since the official holidays will fall on a Friday and Saturday, they will be compensated on Monday and Tuesday, 9-10.