UAE announces outdoor work ban

The UAE has introduced a ban on work in direct sunlight and outdoor spaces during the hottest times of day over the summer.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has announced the implementation of the Midday Break, prohibiting work under direct sunlight and in open-air spaces between 12.30pm and 3pm, from June 15 to September 15, 2025.

Now in its 21st consecutive year, the Midday Break is rooted in a sustainability-centred approach that the UAE implements in line with its commitment to providing a safe working environment as per international best practices and occupational health and safety standards, protecting workers from injuries and illnesses caused by working in high temperatures during the summer months.

UAE summer work ban

Mohsin Ali Al Nassi, Assistant Undersecretary for Inspection & Compliance at MoHRE said: “The Midday Break has achieved a record compliance rate of more than 99 per cent for several years in a row, in a clear indication of the firmly entrenched social and humanitarian values among the business community and private sector companies in the UAE.

“This also highlights the high level of awareness regarding the need to protect human capital, the most valuable resource in any company, reflecting the commendable and people-centred nature of labour regulations and practices embraced in the UAE, especially with regards to occupational health and safety.”

Al Nassi highlighted the Ministry’s commitment to raise awareness among establishments and their workers about the importance of adhering to the provisions of the Midday Break through field visits by inspectors to workplaces and labour accommodations.

This contributes to enhancing awareness of occupational health and safety requirements and protecting workers from heat-related illnesses.

Dalal Alshehhi, Acting Assistant Undersecretary for Labour Protection at MoHRE, said: “The Midday Break has become a prime example of constructive partnerships between the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation, the private sector, and the wider community, with many partners developing their own initiatives to support workers while the Midday Break is in effect.

“This reinforces the principle of social responsibility and ensures the success of our awareness strategies, further embedding humanitarian values in the UAE’s work environment, which welcomes more than 200 nationalities to live, work, and invest, in line with the objectives of the ‘We the UAE 2031’ vision.”

Alshehhi commended private sector establishments that have taken the initiative over recent years to provide fully equipped rest areas designed to ensure workers’ utmost comfort during the daily Midday Break, demonstrating these establishments’ strong commitment to ensuring workers’ wellbeing before they resume their daily duties after the break.

She urged all private sector establishments to adopt similar initiatives, which have a positive impact on workers’ health and contribute to enhanced productivity.

Under the terms of the Midday Break, companies are required to provide necessary supplies and arrangements, including shaded areas to protect workers from the sun during the break or while performing permitted tasks.

They must also ensure appropriate cooling equipment is available, such as fans, adequate quantities of drinking water, and hydration supplements like electrolytes as approved for use by local authorities, along with other amenities and first-aid supplies at the worksite.

The Midday Break regulations take into account the need for continuity in certain types of work that serve public interests.

Exemptions apply to tasks that must continue uninterrupted for technical reasons, such as laying asphalt or pouring concrete when it is unfeasible to complete these activities after the break.

Other exclusions include work required to address hazards or repair issues that impact the community, such as disruptions to water or electricity supply, traffic congestion, and malfunctions in basic services.

The exemption also covers activities that require a permit from a competent government authority due to their impact on public life and mobility.

The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation works to assess the level of compliance with the Midday Break requirements among companies, using its monitoring system throughout the duration of the initiative.

Moreover, the Ministry welcomes reports of harmful practices or violations flagged by members of the community through its call centre at 600 590000, website, or smart application.

Violating companies will be fined AED5,000 ($1,360) for every worker per breach, up to a maximum of AED50,000 ($13,600) if several workers were found to be in violation.

The Ministry will also escalate its awareness campaigns and field visits in the UAE, in coordination with its public and private sector partners, to educate workers and employers about the provisions of the Midday Break and the necessity to comply with regulations in that regard.