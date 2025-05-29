Oman announces 5-day Eid Al Adha holiday

Eid Al Adha holiday 1446 AH for employees in the State’s Administrative Apparatus and other legal entities, as well as establishments of the private sector will start on Thursday, Dhul Hijja 9 1446 AH, corresponding to June 5, 2025 and last until Monday, Dhul Hijja 13 1446 AH, corresponding to June 9, 2025.

Work shall be resumed on Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Oman Eid Al Adha 2025 holiday

The Ministry of Labour pointed out that employers may agree on terms to engage employees on the holiday, if deemed necessary due to the nature of their work, provided they compensate the workers accordingly.