Oman GDP grows 2.5% in Q1 2025 reaching $24.5bn

Oman ‘s economy expanded by 2.5 per cent in the first quarter of 2025, with real GDP reaching RO 9.43 billion at market prices, according to data from the National Centre for Statistics and Information.

The figure represents an increase from RO 9.2 billion recorded during the same period in 2024, marking growth across multiple sectors of the sultanate’s economy, WAM reported.

Oman non-oil sectors drive 4.4% growth in first quarter of 2025

Non-oil sectors led the expansion, posting a 4.4 per cent increase in added value to reach RO 6.92 billion in Q1 2025, compared to RO 6.63 billion in the corresponding quarter of 2024.

Oil activities experienced a decline of 0.4 per cent, contributing RO 2.92 billion to the economy in Q1 2025, down from RO 2.94 billion in the previous year’s first quarter.

Crude oil production fell by 2.2% to RO 2.45 billion during the period under review. However, natural gas production provided a counterbalance, increasing by 9.5 per cent to RO 475.3 million.

The National Centre for Statistics and Information released the data as part of its quarterly economic assessment, highlighting the diversification efforts within Oman’s economy.

The growth figures demonstrate the increasing contribution of non-oil sectors to the country’s economic output, whilst traditional energy sectors showed mixed performance.

Natural gas production emerged as a growth driver within the energy sector, offsetting some of the decline seen in crude oil output during the three-month period.