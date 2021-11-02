Logistics giant FedEx inks deal to build new regional hub in Dubai

FedEx Express, a subsidiary of FedEx Corp and the world’s largest express transportation company, has signed an agreement with Dubai South to build its new regional hub for the Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa (MEISA) region.

Located close to Dubai World Central Airport (DWC), the new FedEx Express regional hub will incorporate technologies to support the company’s regional and global networks and increase operational efficiencies to meet growing trade demands within the MEISA region.

The agreement was inked by Khalifa Al Zaffin, executive chairman of Dubai Aviation City Corporation and Dubai South and Jack Muhs, regional president of FedEx Express Middle East, Indian Subcontinent and Africa region.

The deal comes as the International Air Transport Association says the Middle East experienced a 15.4 percent rise in international cargo volumes in August as compared to August 2019.

“With increasing trade needs within the region and globally, the ideal location of the hub and our advanced technology solutions will allow us to grow and strengthen our presence in the MEISA region and beyond,” Muhs said.

He added: “Dubai continues to be the heart of our regional operations. The new cutting-edge hub at Dubai South is in line with our commitment to build a network for what’s next and stay one step ahead of our customers’ requirements.

“The hub will be developed with sustainable operations and energy use in mind and will enhance the overall customer experience with an automated and advanced sorting system, hi-speed security screening equipment, cold-chain services, and capabilities to manage dangerous goods.”

Al Zaffin (pictured above) added: “We are delighted to be helping FedEx expand its regional operations with our optimal operational solutions, bespoke services and state-of-the art infrastructure. The mega logistic player’s presence will further consolidate our global position as the preferred choice for industry players.”