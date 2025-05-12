Indian cricketer Virat Kohli announces retirement from Test cricket after 14 years

In a significant development in the cricketing world, Indian cricket maestro Virat Kohli officially announced his retirement from Test cricket at the age of 36 on Monday.

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket. Honestly, I never imagined the journey this format would take me on. It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life. There’s something deeply personal about playing in whites. The quiet grind, the long days, the small moments that no one sees but that stay with you forever,” Kohli said via a post on Instagram.

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more than I could’ve hoped for. I’m walking away with a heart full of gratitude for the game, for the people I shared the field with, and for every single person who made me feel seen along the way. I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile #269, signing off,” the post read.

This decision concludes a 14-year long career in the longest format of the game, during which Kohli became one of India’s most popular athlete.

Kohli’s Test career began in June 2011, when he made his debut against the West Indies. In over 113 matches, he scored 9,230 runs at an average of 48.73, which includes 30 centuries and 29 half-centuries.

He also captained the Indian team in 68 Test matches, securing 40 wins, the most by any Indian captain in the format.

Under his leadership, India reached the top of the ICC Test rankings for the first time and made it to the final of the inaugural ICC World Test Championship in 2021.

Kohli’s approach to leadership helped transform the Indian cricket team into one of the most formidable teams in world cricket.

His retirement from Test cricket follows the recent announcement by fellow teammate Rohit Sharma on Wednesday, who will also step away from the format.

This marks a transition for India’s Test squad as they prepare for their five-match series against England, which is scheduled to begin in June 2025.

Kohli had already announced his retirement from T20 Internationals after leading India to victory in the 2024 T20 World Cup.

He is expected to continue playing One-Day Internationals and the Indian Premier League, where he remains a key player for the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).