GITEX 2021: Embracing empathy in tech

In conversation with ITP.net, Mimi explains how empathy can shape the way forward amid rapid technological innovation.

Being an empathy advocate within the creative industry, how do you think it can contribute to modern day storytelling?

The reality is that storytelling without empathy is simply a narrative. Our ability to connect emotionally with other human beings relies on our ability to lay empathy at the core of all creativity. For creativity to resonate and to truly impact behaviour, it needs to first empathise with the audience it was created for.

In a world increasingly driven by tech, can we draw an amicable line between humanity and futuristic innovation?

Technology could be a very useful force for connectivity, or a wall to human connection. It is important to focus on how it is created and used. Tech will only ever be as powerful, as the human beings behind it. In that way humanity and futurism can never be separated. The deeper we embed our humanity, the more likely innovation will reach and deliver against true needs in our world.

Do you think interactive and immersive virtual reality experiences impact empathy?

Evidence shows yes it can. Our ability to empathise effectively is deeply embedded in the use of our imagination to place ourselves into the reality of others. VR and immersive experiences hold the power to deeply connect us within the context of someone else and transform our ability to empathise.

As a podcaster, do you think it is important to be a content creator in today’s times to stay relevant? Which tech do you use?

I have read that many podcasters don’t get past the first three-five episodes. I am not surprised, as it is truly a full-time job!

The reality is you cannot stay relevant today, if you don’t have content. No one would know you if you didn’t share content with them. How else would they follow and engage with you?

In a world driven by virtual, social and professional connection, we need content bridges that allow us to stay relevant and in front of the eyes that matter. Tech-wise I love Squadcast, it is intuitive and reliable.

All set to be the Chairperson for Marketing Mania at GITEX, what are you most looking forward to at this year’s event?

Marketing Mania is an event that connects the marketing community in a fantastic way. I look forward to the conversations that take place in between the key notes and inspirational sessions. The ones that build relationships, open opportunities, inspire a new generation of creative thinking and collaboration. After all, we live in an era where co creation and collaboration are major driving forces for growth. Given the two years behind us, I feel this year will be transformative in its ability to connect people and potential.

This article was originally published on our sister site, ITP.net