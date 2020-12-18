UAE’s largest bank opens ‘trade bridge’ with Indonesia office launch

First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB), the largest lender in the UAE, has announced the expansion of its global network into Asia with the opening of a representative office in Jakarta, Indonesia.

FAB Indonesia will serve as a bridge to facilitate trade and investment flows between the UAE, wider GCC region, Egypt and Asia, the bank said in a statement.

“Our representative office will support FAB customers with interests in Indonesia, providing liaison and consulting services and market insights, as well as building relationships with public and private sector organisations and correspondent banks in Indonesia,” the statement said.

FAB added that the office will also connect top-tier corporate and financial institution clients in Indonesia interested in conducting business in the UAE, GCC and Egypt, and facilitate government-to-government strategic partnerships and initiatives.

André Sayegh, group CEO, FAB, said: “FAB’s new representative office in Jakarta follows our group’s international growth strategy and will support our clients, the UAE, wider GCC and Egypt’s international trading ties.

André Sayegh, group CEO, First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB)

“As the largest economy in southeast Asia and a strategically important trading partner for our region, Indonesia is a growing destination for UAE investment abroad, and one with great future potential. Through our representative office, FAB will support and further enhance bilateral trade and economic relations.”

Walshalafah (Wal) Salleh has been appointed as the chief representative officer for the Jakarta office which complements the bank’s wholesale branch in Singapore, which offers a full suite of world class financial products and services to clients operating in the Asia Pacific region.

With total assets of AED955 billion ($260 billion) as of the end of September, FAB is rated Aa3/AA-/AA- by Moody’s, S&P and Fitch, respectively, the strongest combined ratings of any bank in the MENA region.