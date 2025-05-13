Elevate acquires Dubai’s Hartland School in $100mn deal, marking GCC entry

Elevate, a portfolio company backed by Rava Partners in collaboration with Alta Capital, announced the acquisition of the real estate of Hartland International School (HIS) in Dubai.

The school property is valued at $100 million, the company said.

Elevate acquired the asset from the NBK Capital Partners Real Estate Fund, which is advised by Janus Henderson Emerging Markets Private Investments Limited (JHEMPIL).

Elevate expands to GCC

The acquisition marks Rava Partners’ debut in the GCC region and reflects Elevate’s strategy to scale high-quality educational infrastructure in key global markets.

Conveniently located in Mohammed Bin Rashid City, just a 10-minute drive from the Burj Khalifa and the centre of Dubai, HIS is a prestigious K-12 school set on nine acres of freehold land.

Founded in 2015, the school provides the UK curriculum to its over 2,050 students and ranks among the top schools in Dubai.

The school is under a long-term lease managed by Meraki Education, which oversees four schools across Singapore and Dubai.

The deal builds on Elevate’s successful track record of investing in education-oriented infrastructure in India and marks its first commitment to the GCC region.

Established in 2023 by Rava Partners and its Indian operating partner, Alta Capital, Elevate specialises in the development and management of premium K-12 schools and student accommodation facilities.

Currently, Elevate owns more than 30 education-oriented assets across India, valued at approximately $1 billion, that serve more than 90,000 students.

“This acquisition is a strategic milestone for Elevate as they enter the dynamic and growing Middle East market,” said Joe Gagnon, Co-Head of Rava Partners.

“We see education-focused real assets as a compelling opportunity to capitalise on the GCC region’s growth, driven by strong demographic trends and a robust demand for high-quality educational offerings,” he said.

Sid Gupta, Founder & Managing Partner of Alta Capital, said Hartland International School highlights the exceptional educational infrastructure available in the GCC.

“With our expertise in this niche real asset category, we are well-positioned to identify and invest in more opportunities like this,” he said.

Gupta said backed by a strong team and deep operating experience, the firm is actively expanding its presence in the GCC to invest in high-growth compelling sectors that align with its long-term, impact-driven real asset approach.