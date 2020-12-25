UAE’s Masdar says financing secured for Uzbekistan solar power project

UAE-based Masdar, the clean energy subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company, announced on Wednesday the financial close of the Nur Navoi Solar Project, Uzbekistan’s first independent power producer (IPP) solar project.

Loan and guarantee agreements to finance the 100-megawatt photovoltaic plant were signed in a virtual ceremony with representatives from Masdar, Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade (MIFT), the International Finance Corporation (IFC), Asian Development Bank (ADB), the World Bank Group (WBG) and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD).

The Nur Navoi Solar Project was awarded to Masdar last year after the Abu Dhabi-based company tendered the lowest tariff in a competitive auction.

In November 2019, Masdar signed a power purchase agreement and government support agreement with JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan (NEGU) and the Government of the Republic of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build, own and operate the solar plant, located in the Navoi region.

Masdar established Nur Navoi Solar FE as the local project company to deliver the PV plant, which is scheduled to start operations in the third quarter of 2021. The company will also operate and maintain the plant for 25 years.

Separately from this project, Masdar and the Government of Uzbekistan have agreed to pursue other renewable energy projects together as part of a wider collaboration between Uzbekistan and Mubadala Investment Company across three key strategic energy sectors, including renewables.

“This landmark project will drive the development of Uzbekistan’s independent power producer market, and enable us to increase the share of renewable energy in the energy mix,” said Shukhrat Vafaev, Deputy Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

“By opening new markets for private investment we can support energy sector reform, integrate renewables into the grid and address climate change challenges.”

Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar, added: “This financial close represents a major milestone for not only the Nur Navoi Solar Project but for Uzbekistan’s renewable energy objectives. Masdar has been a catalyst for renewable energy and clean-tech innovation in more than 30 countries around the world, and we are committed to supporting Uzbekistan in its energy transition. ”

In June, Masdar signed an agreement with the Ministry of Investments and Foreign Trade and JSC National Electric Grid of Uzbekistan to design, finance, build and operate a 500-megawatt utility-scale wind farm project, to be located in the Zarafshon district of the Navoi Region. Commercial operation is expected to begin in 2024.