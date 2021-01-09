Hatta’s hydroelectric power station set to be commissioned in 2024

A 250MW hydroelectric power station being built in Hatta is scheduled to be commissioned by February 2024.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director and CEO of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), said during a visit to the site, which is the first of its kind in the GCC region, that it will have a storage capacity of 1,500MWh and a life span of 80 years.

The hydroelectric power station will use water in the Hatta Dam and an upper reservoir that is being built in the mountain.

“Hatta will become a clean energy exporter, as the hydroelectric power station project contributes to achieving the goals of the Dubai Clean Energy Strategy 2050 to provide 75 percent of Dubai’s total power capacity from clean energy sources by 2050. It also promotes Dubai’s position as a global hub for clean energy and green economy,” said Al Tayer.

“The pumped-storage hydroelectric power station in Hatta is a testament to the importance DEWA gives to innovation and developing new ideas to electricity generation and storage,” added Al Tayer.

The hydropower plant mechanism includes the use of advanced turbines to pump water from the dam to the upper reservoir during off-peak hours.

Turbines operated by the speed of waterfall from the upper reservoir will be used to generate electricity through a 1.2 kilometre subterranean water canal, with high efficiency in power generation and storage, and with a 90-second response to demand for electricity.

DEWA has previously awarded the construction contract of the hydroelectric power station in Hatta, a mountain town in the emirate of Dubai, to a consortium that includes Strabag, Strabag Dubai, Andritz Hydro, and Ozkar. Électricité de France (EDF) is the consultant of the project.