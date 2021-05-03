Oman extends Covid-19 curfew and curtails Eid celebrations

Oman has announced an extension to its evening curfew from 7pm to 4am., which is set to run from May 8-15, according to a report from the Omani News Agency.

The Sultanate will also suspend commercial activity all day during the same period, except for food stores, gas stations, health institutions and pharmacies. Delivery services for all goods were also exempt.

Meanwhile, all government employees have been instructed to work from home from Sunday, May 9 and the private sector has been urged to implement remote working as much as possible.

The meeting of the Supreme Committee for Combating Coronavirus in Oman has also issued strict rules prohibiting gatherings for the upcoming Eid celebrations.

The report said: “No Eid prayers; no pre-Eid souqs (Habta); no gatherings or assembling of any kind is allowed in all places, including beaches and parks during Eid Al Fitr holidays. This also includes a ban on family gatherings or Eid gatherings or mass celebrations of the Eid.”

On Sunday, health authorities reported 927 new coronavirus infections, raising the total number to 195,807 cases in the Sultanate.

The Ministry of Health also revealed that the death toll had reached 2,043 since the pandemic broke out in the country, while the overall number of recoveries stood at 176,833.

The report added: “The Supreme Committee stresses that adhering to all precautionary measures—most importantly avoiding gatherings during the remainder of the holy month of Ramadan and during Eid Al Fitr holidays—is capable of securing the safety of an individual, the family and the whole society against these dangers.”