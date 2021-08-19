Covid vaccine appointments not necessary in Abu Dhabi

Covid-19 vaccinations for children, senior citizens and residents, as well as the recently announced booster shots, are being provided by the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DoH) without the need for a booking at all SEHA vaccination centres.

The DoH has confirmed that the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for children aged three to 17; Pfizer-BioNTech jab for children aged 12 and above; and the booster vaccine shot for individuals who have received their second dose and Covid-19 vaccines for senior citizens and residents are now available via walk-in at all SEHA vaccination centres across the emirate.

Dr. Jamal Mohammed AlKaabi, undersecretary of DoH, said: “We continue to strengthen our efforts to maintain the health and safety of all members of the community as it remains at the forefront of our priorities, and we are committed to making Covid-19 vaccines available and accessible to all Abu Dhabi citizens and residents.

“The whole world has been fighting this pandemic for almost two years and vaccines are the most effective way in defeating it and returning to a normal quality of life.”

The UAE has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world. The total number of doses provided up to Wednesday stood at 17,506,683 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 177.01 doses per 100 people.