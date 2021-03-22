Abu Dhabi updates its coronavirus travel ‘green list’

Abu Dhabi has updated its ‘green’ travel list to include Saudi Arabia, New Zealand and China among others meaning visitors from those areas are exempt from mandatory quarantine measures upon landing in the capital.

The green list went into effect on Monday, following the update by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi).

Travellers from countries on the green list will still be required to take a PCR test when landing at Abu Dhabi Airport. The list also only applies to passengers arriving from those countries, rather than the citizenship of those arriving.

Among other countries added to the list on Monday were Australia, Hong Kong (SAR), Morocco and Singapore. The list is updated regularly and inclusion is conditioned on health and safety criteria to ensure the well-being of the UAE community, DCT Abu Dhabi announced in a statement.

While the capital officially reopened to tourists on December 24, strict coronavirus preventative measures remain in place to enter the emirate, including from neighbouring Dubai, where from Abu Dhabi derives most of its tourists.

The number of coronavirus cases in the UAE has been dropping recently, and the latest figures recorded by the Ministry of Health are 1,717 new positive cases with 1,960 recoveries and five deaths due to complications.

Meanwhile 117,712 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given in the last 24 hours, to reach 7,298,768 total doses and with a rate of 73.80 doses per 100 people, according to the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority.