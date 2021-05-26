Bahrain set to close schools, non-essential commercial activities amid virus surge

Bahrain is to toughen its measures against the spread of coronavirus from midnight on Thursday, following a sharp rise in the number of cases in the kingdom.

The measures, which were announced on Wednesday following a meeting of the National Task Force for Combatting the Coronavirus, will stay in place until June 10 when they will be re-evaluated.

It comes after Bahrain recorded its highest daily toll of 28 deaths reported on Monday.

Additional restrictions include the closure of all non-essential commercial activities, schools, universities and educational institutions, while sports activities and private functions are prohibited, according to a statement by Bahrain News Agency.

Essential commercial operations will be allowed to continue under the existing restrictions.

Other decisions taken during the meeting include increasing the rate of PCR testing to rapidly identify new cases and the daily capacity for vaccine dosages.

“Bahrain is the responsibility of all of us and so we all need to be committed to the measures and restrictions that curb the spread of the virus in order to protect the health of all nationals and residents,” tweeted Jameela Al Salman, consultant of infectious and internal diseases at Salmaniya Medical Complex and member of the National Medical Taskforce for Combating the Coronavirus at Bahrain’s Ministry of Health.

Bahrain has reported 223,613 cases of Covid-19 since the onset of the global pandemic, which has claimed the lives of 874 people across the kingdom.