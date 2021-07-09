By ITP

Real estate deals in Dubai top $1.4bn for first week in July

Some 1,705 real estate and property deals were recorded in the emirate, according to Dubai Land Department

Stats from the weekly report reveal that 102 plots were sold for $171m, while 1,164 apartments and villas were sold for $640m.

A total of 1,705 real estate and property deals were recorded in Dubai during the first week of July, worth AED5.3 billion ($1.4bn), according to the latest figures from Dubai Land Department.

Stats from the weekly report reveal that 102 plots were sold for AED628.89 million ($171m), while 1,164 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.35bn ($640m).

The top three transactions were land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED86m ($23.4m), followed by land sold for AED61m ($16.6m) in Island 2, and a plot sold for AED86m ($23.4m) in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for the week with 17 sales worth over AED300m ($82m); followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid,16 sales deals worth AED204.95m ($56m); and Jumeirah First with 12 sales transactions worth AED102m (£27.8m).

During the period, the sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1bn ($272.3m), with the highest being land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED250m ($68.1m).

Some 97 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED984m ($268m).

