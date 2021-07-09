Real estate deals in Dubai top $1.4bn for first week in July

A total of 1,705 real estate and property deals were recorded in Dubai during the first week of July, worth AED5.3 billion ($1.4bn), according to the latest figures from Dubai Land Department.

Stats from the weekly report reveal that 102 plots were sold for AED628.89 million ($171m), while 1,164 apartments and villas were sold for AED2.35bn ($640m).

The top three transactions were land in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid sold for AED86m ($23.4m), followed by land sold for AED61m ($16.6m) in Island 2, and a plot sold for AED86m ($23.4m) in Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid.

Nad Al Shiba First recorded the most transactions for the week with 17 sales worth over AED300m ($82m); followed by Hadaeq Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid,16 sales deals worth AED204.95m ($56m); and Jumeirah First with 12 sales transactions worth AED102m (£27.8m).

During the period, the sum of the amount of mortgaged properties for the week was AED1bn ($272.3m), with the highest being land in Business Bay, mortgaged for AED250m ($68.1m).

Some 97 properties were granted between first-degree relatives worth AED984m ($268m).