Dubai real estate: New developer launches Bonds Avenue project as UAE sector assets reach $861bn

New Dubai-based real estate developer Amirah Developments has unveiled its maiden project, Bonds Avenue, as it said the UAE’s real estate asset value exceeds AED2.5tn ($681bn) in recent time.

Bonds Avenue is a high-quality residential development on Dubai Islands and features a one, two, and three-bedroom apartments; four-bedroom penthouses and three-bedroom townhouses and triplexes within the same complex.

Unit sizes range from 810sq ft to 4,416sq ft and starting prices range from AED1.63m ($444,000) to AED9.95m ($2.7m).

Bonds Avenue in Dubai Islands

Its location on Dubai Islands offers views of the Arabian Gulf and is a ten-minute drive from Dubai International Airport.

Amirah Developments offers a flexible 60/40 payment plan to accommodate investors and homeowners:

20 per cent on booking

40 per cent during construction in scheduled instalments

40 per cent on completion in January 2027

This plan aligns with the growing demand for premium properties in Dubai, where off-plan sales surged by 41 per cent in the first half of 2024.

Muhammad Yousuf Jafrani, Founder and Chairman of Amirah Developments, said: “Every home in Bonds Avenue has carefully been crafted to offer maximum living space. It is a luxury property that offers modern and contemporary design that is offered at an affordable price to the buyers and investors”.

Dubai’s real estate sector continues to display remarkable resilience and growth. According to the Land Department, property transactions in 2024 reached a historic high, surpassing AED893 bn ($243.1bn) across 331,300 deals.

Residential units remain in strong demand, with waterfront and luxury segments witnessing accelerated growth due to the city’s reputation as a global investment hub and lifestyle destination.

The luxury real estate market in the Emirate has experienced a year-on-year increase of more than 40 per cent, driven by high-net-worth individuals, international investors, and end-users seeking long-term value.