Dubai real estate: Omoria Residences to set new benchmark in personalised services, well-being

Dubai-based Innovate Living Development and Dr Omar BinSulaiman, Founder and Chairman of BinSulaiman Group – OBS, have launched Omoria Private Residences, an ultra-luxury boutique residential hospitality brand.

The first Omoria Private Residences will be on Dubai Islands and feature a limited collection of exclusive waterfront residences, including a signature penthouse. Each unit will offer direct beach access, sea views and curated wellness-focused amenities. The residences are fully furnished with bespoke pieces from artisanal Italian brands.

The name Omoria combines ‘Omo’, derived from Omotenashi, the Japanese philosophy of anticipatory care and thoughtful hospitality, and ‘Ria’, which reflects Italian refinement and elegance.

The Residences will attempt to set a new benchmark in private living that blends anticipatory service, human-centric design, thoughtful spaces, and holistic well-being. It is set to expand across iconic destinations within the UAE and key global markets.

Omoria promises to pioneer a new era of residential hospitality through high-touch, intentional service – from a dedicated well-being concierge crafting personalised wellness and nutrition plans, to in-residence dining, spa rituals and signature living experiences.

Dr BinSulaiman, whose OBS Group is into automotive, lifestyle, retail, F&B, trading and logistics, commented: “Today’s global ultra-luxury consumer doesn’t just recognise the Dubai standard, they expect it, wherever they travel. Dubai and the UAE have redefined what the world now regards as the ultimate benchmark for excellence across experiences, services, products, and future-ready living.

“Omoria is born of this very DNA. At its heart lies a deep commitment to holistic well-being and longevity, sustainability and a world of exclusive, curated services, all delivered with the elegance, innovation, and precision that define Dubai and the UAE on the global stage.”

Infrared saunas, salt rooms, ice baths, oxygen therapy, and personalised nutrition programs are among the wellness and longevity features planned in Omoria. Residences also feature centralised air and water purification systems, along with a first-of-its-kind skyline padel court offering panoramic sea views at an elevation.

Omoria is built on Innovate Living’s legacy of iconic developments such as Palme Couture on Palm Jumeirah, and Kareem Fahmy, the company’s Founder & CEO, added: “We’re seeing a shift in how long-term value is perceived in the ultra-luxury residential sector.

“We’ve introduced a proprietary hospitality model that offers the refinement of a luxury home, combined with Omoria’s new gold standard in private hospitality. As a Dubai brand, we deeply understand the evolving needs of our clientele, and with Omoria Private Residences, we’re setting a new benchmark not only for Dubai, but for the world.”

The signature Omoria hospitality experience is curated by Yigit Sezgin and his team alongside an advisory board. Sezgin has held senior leadership roles at iconic global brands such as Ritz-Carlton, Raffles, Missoni, and Fairmont, while the team’s portfolio includes landmark projects with Aman, Soho House, Mandarin Oriental, and Rosewood. Collectively, they bring over 250 years of experience across luxury hospitality, branding and real estate.

Sezgin added: “Today, luxury is being redefined. Not by abundance, but by intention. For ultra-high-net-worth individuals, the true measure of luxury lies in privacy, consistency and environments that adapt intuitively to their lifestyle. Omoria responds to this evolution, not by replicating the hotel experience at home, but by creating something more meaningful. We are setting a new global standard for deeply personal, operationally disciplined and experience-led residential living.”