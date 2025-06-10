OMNIYAT acquires Marasi Bay Island and unveils Dubai’s first beach club in Burj Khalifa district

OMNIYAT, Dubai’s leading ultra-luxury real estate developer, has acquired Marasi Bay Island in the prestigious Burj Khalifa District, marking a significant expansion of its waterfront ecosystem that will feature the district’s first beach club alongside exclusive leisure and wellness experiences.

The acquisition forms part of OMNIYAT’s broader vision to transform Marasi Bay into Dubai’s premier ultra-luxury waterfront destination, seamlessly blending high-end residential living, premium commercial spaces, five-star hospitality, and wellness offerings. The development enjoys strategic connectivity to Downtown Dubai, Business Bay, DIFC, D3 Design District, and Dubai International Airport.

Beyond the island acquisition, OMNIYAT has unveiled an extensive array of amenities along Marasi Bay’s south side, designed to create a resort-style environment that connects urban living with maritime experiences. The Marasi Bay Marina, operated by OMNIYAT, will accommodate superyachts and feature an exclusive Yacht Club, complete with tender boat services and jetty lounges serving both boat owners and guests of The Lana Hotel.

A standout feature is the Signature Pavilion, a 10,000-square-foot retail and events space positioned over the water, complemented by a waterfront promenade that combines public access areas with resident-exclusive facilities including padel courts, children’s play areas, running tracks, and an art trail.

Exclusive to OMNIYAT residents, Sunset Park represents a unique 30,000-square-foot private floating island that serves as the development’s green heart. The facility offers comprehensive wellness and leisure amenities including picnic lawns, private dining spaces with chef’s kitchen and BBQ facilities, flexible indoor areas for work and events, and specialised zones such as sensory and meditation gardens, yoga terraces, and a dedicated dog park.

Image Source: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Image Sourced: Supplied

Image Source: Supplied

Architectural excellence and residential offerings

The development’s residential portfolio is anchored by VELA Viento, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, a 180-meter tower designed by internationally acclaimed architects Foster + Partners. The building houses 95 exceptional residences featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that frame panoramic views of the Burj Khalifa, Downtown Dubai, and the waterfront.

Residences feature expansive terraces that blur indoor-outdoor living boundaries, with select units offering terrace pools, double-height spaces, and suspended dining rooms. Interior design by Gilles & Boissier ensures elegant, fully furnished homes with private lift lobbies, while select residents can opt for Banda Studio-designed interiors for the Horizon Residences.

The tower’s Sky Amenities Deck, positioned over 100 meters high, features an infinity pool, double-height gym, yoga studio, and lounges, complemented by ground-level amenities including indoor pools, spa facilities, meeting spaces, and direct promenade access.

OMNIYAT’s Marasi Bay vision has already achieved significant milestones with The Lana Hotel and Residences, Dorchester Collection, Dubai, which opened in Q1 2024. Designed by Foster + Partners, The Lana represents Dorchester Collection’s first Middle East property and houses the region’s first Dior Spa. The development made headlines in May 2024 when The Lana Residences penthouse set new price records as the most expensive property sold in the Burj Khalifa District.

The ecosystem will be further enhanced by ENARA by OMNIYAT, an ultra-luxury office tower scheduled for completion in 2027. This standalone commercial building will cater to the global business elite, offering luxury office spaces with direct promenade access and outdoor wellness facilities, seamlessly connected to the broader Marasi Bay development via promenade and jetty services.

Strategic vision

Commenting on the acquisition, Mahdi Amjad, Founder and Executive Chairman of OMNIYAT said, “In a re-imagined approach to urban living, we are reshaping Marasi Bay into Dubai’s definitive ultra-luxury waterfront destination. Marasi Bay Island is another jewel in its crown, complementing this luxurious ecosystem with exceptional waterfront experiences.”

Amjad highlighted the development’s role in transforming a former commercial district into “a highly desirable, vibrant and extraordinary UNHW community,” positioning Marasi Bay as “the ultimate celebration of waterfront living” that leverages Dubai’s continued growth momentum and OMNIYAT’s commitment to luxury redefinition.

The Marasi Bay development represents OMNIYAT’s broader strategy to create integrated lifestyle ecosystems that combine world-class amenities with strategic location advantages.most prestigious districts.