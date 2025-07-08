Sheikh Hamdan appoints new Dubai Land Department CEOs to lead real estate growth

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of The Executive Council, has issued two key appointments within the Dubai Land Department (DLD) , with two new CEOs in key positions.

Under Executive Council Resolution No. (48) of 2025, Majid Saqr Abdullah Al Marri has been appointed as CEO of the Real Estate Registration Sector.

Additionally, Executive Council Resolution No. (49) of 2025 names Majida Ali Rashid as the CEO of the Real Estate Development Sector.

Dubai Land Department recruitment

Both appointments are effective immediately and will be published in the Official Gazette.

The newly announced leadership changes underscore the emirate’s continued focus on enhancing the governance, efficiency, and global competitiveness of its real estate ecosystem.