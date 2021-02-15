UAE’s online retailer Namshi expands into Qatar market

Namshi said it will be the first e-commerce player to expand into Qatar following the historic regional agreement to normalise relations among the GCC countries.

The online retailer added that it is already accepting pre-orders from Qatari customers via both the website and app. Additionally, Namshi said it will offer rapid delivery to Qatar, as it does to other GCC countries.

The move comes as the Covid-19 pandemic has accelerated a shift towards a more digital world and triggered changes in online shopping behaviours.

Namshi said it has experienced exponential growth with a 50 percent rise in business and a 33 percent increase in new customer acquisition since the outbreak of the pandemic.

“As the first ecommerce platform to expand into the Qatar market in 2021, it is essential that Namshi continues to provide our savvy customers across the region with the best possible online shopping experience. The trend-conscious GCC shopper is very close to our heart and we will continue to invest in infrastructure and logistics support to maximise our capability to perform as the leading online retailer in the Middle East,” said Hadi Badri, chairman of Namshi.

Founded in 2011, Namshi was acquired by Emaar Malls in 2017 and today showcases a selection of more than 800 brands including global names, exclusive in-house labels and sports collaborations.