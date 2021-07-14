Dubai plans 10-year blueprint in new sports sector investment push

Dubai is working on a new 10-year plan for the development of its sports sector as it aims to build on the emirate’s growing global reputation.

The Dubai Sports Sector Plan, developed by Dubai Sports Council under the directives of chairman Sheikh Mansoor Bin Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, will be implemented at many different levels, focusing on the ability of Dubai’s sports clubs and institutions to attract leading talents in different sports and to win championships and titles.

The plan will also focus on further strengthening Dubai’s reputation as one of the world’s leading destinations for hosting major international events, as well as the home of world’s biggest sports stars, and also the headquarters of international and regional sports federations.

It also seeks to promote Dubai’s sports sector as an attractive market for investors and entrepreneurs, a hub for innovation and innovators, and an incubator for ideas and technology that will define the future of sports and eSports, as well as a pioneer in the use of artificial intelligence in sports.

Proposals also envision bringing the headquarters of many International Olympic Committee-recognised sports federations to the emirate, and increasing the number of Arab and international teams and athletes using Dubai’s sports facilities and infrastructure to prepare for international competitions.

The plan also seeks to increase the number of sports academies and fitness centres in Dubai and increase the number of sports events as well.

Sheikh Mansoor said that achieving success in sports and winning titles depends not just on quality of players, coaches or budgets, but also on proper planning and good preparation through rigorous training camps and friendly matches.

His directives came during the fourth meeting of Dubai Sports Council’s board of directors this year, which was held virtually on Tuesday.

The meeting also viewed and discussed a detailed report on Dubai’s sports budget for next year, as well as a report on the progress made by Dubai’s sports clubs and companies towards self-sufficiency, and the projects being undertaken by the sports clubs and football companies to optimise their resources.

Dubai Sports Council has stressed that all clubs must continue their efforts to encourage every Emirati citizen to play sports, and provide them with the opportunity to play sports in a safe atmosphere.

During the meeting, the board also reviewed preparations for major sports events that are going to be held in Dubai in the coming period, including major international championships that are going to be organised in the country for the first time.