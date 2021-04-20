NASA contractor launches Abu Dhabi office as UAE builds space race reputation

ZIN Technologies, one of the oldest NASA prime contractors, has launched operations in Abu Dhabi as the UAE builds its reputation as one of the world’s leading countries in space technology.

Zin Aerospace Ltd has been incorporated in the Abu Dhabi Global Market, the business district in the UAE capital, to provide space flight physical and life science instrument solutions.

Dr Carlos Grodsinsky, director of ZIN-AS and chief operating officer of ZIN Technologies, said: “Our goal is to complement the UAE’s world-class national space sector by supporting sustainable development and promoting scientific research and innovation in space sciences and technologies to advance the area’s space commercialization efforts.”

ZIN-AS is a space flight hardware engineering firm developing and operating space flight science instruments on the International Space Station (ISS).

The company, which has partnered with Holding Space AD Limited (HSAD) to coordinate regional efforts, said it brings decades of Low Earth Orbit operational experience and a life and physical science technologies portfolio to the UAE and the GCC.

It will provide engineering, subject matter expertise, and space hardware system manufacturing capabilities to the UAE and access LEO scientific operations and instruments.

Zin Technologies currently provides the NASA and international crews training on over 85 percent of the current physical science operations.

Zin Aerospace will use these capabilities to provide UAE astronaut utilisation opportunities in life and physical science UAE International Space Station operations.

Khalid Seddiq Al Muttawa, chair of Holding Space AD Limited, said: “ZIN Technologies decided to launch their first international office in the UAE due to its burgeoning space sector and key interest in the space economy.”

Grodsinsky added: “We have two physical science near term opportunities that we are targeting to operate on the ISS in 2021 with leading complex fluids-soft matter experts in the field and are seeking to launch our UAE collaborations and future science instrument development through this collaboration.”