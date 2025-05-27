Synology unveils flagship enterprise storage, cloud surveillance solutions at COMPUTEX 2025

Synology Inc. launched a comprehensive lineup of advanced data management solutions at COMPUTEX 2025 in Taipei, introducing innovations across enterprise storage, cloud video surveillance, data protection, productivity software, and private cloud for consumers.

“At Synology, our goal has always been to build a data management ecosystem our customers can trust,” said Philip Wong, Chairman and CEO of Synology. “We design our solutions to offer not only unparalleled ease of use, but also industry-leading security, reliability, and data privacy, empowering both organisations and individuals to manage their data with confidence.”

Enterprise storage: PAS7700

Headlining Synology’s enterprise offerings is the PAS7700, a flagship NVMe all-flash storage system. Featuring a dual-controller, active-active architecture, the PAS7700 is engineered for mission-critical workloads and aims to deliver non-disruptive service continuity.

The system delivers up to 2 million IOPS and sub-millisecond latency, with performance up to three times higher than previous models, according to the company. It incorporates 3-2-1-1 data replication for comprehensive data integrity and protection.

Expanding its ActiveProtect portfolio, Synology introduced the DP7200, a data protection appliance that can serve as a standalone backup server or centralised management host. It is equipped with immutability and network isolation features to protect against cyber threats and ensure recoverable backup copies.

Cloud surveillance: C2 surveillance

The company also launched C2 Surveillance, a cloud-based video management system tailored for large-scale, multi-site deployments. Designed for NVR-less installation, it offers centralised cloud management, Windows AD integration, and role-based access control. The platform supports continuous edge recording and offline failover to guarantee uninterrupted video monitoring.

The company is expanding its productivity suite with ChatPlus and Synology Meet. ChatPlus enables secure team communications with advanced permission and channel management, while Synology Meet offers enterprise-grade video conferencing. Both services run on Synology’s private cloud, ensuring full control and data privacy.

Consumer cloud: BeeStation Plus

For personal users, the company debuted BeeStation Plus, a private cloud solution tailored for families. It supports automatic backup of iCloud Photo Libraries, Plex Media Server integration, and smart home surveillance features when used with Synology’s CC400W camera. Additional features include intelligent event detection and local or cloud-based recovery through BeeProtect.

COMPUTEX 2025 also highlighted Synology’s deepening engagement with the Indian market.

Joanne Weng, Director of the International Business Department, welcomed national distributors Esdee Business Machine Pvt. Ltd and Tech Data Advanced Pvt. Ltd, as well as system integrators and channel partners. Indian media representatives conducted interviews with Synology executives, underscoring the company’s growing presence and influence in the region.

In an exclusive interview with Arabian Business, Weng also revealed that the Middle East is emerging as one of the company’s fastest-growing markets.

“The Middle East is definitely one of the top growth markets,” she said. “We didn’t really start focusing on the Middle East until very recently. With us investing a bit more into the market, putting more focus, having our main people present, we are already getting tons of inquiries and requirements.”