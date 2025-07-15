Meta to invest ‘hundreds of billions’ of dollars in advanced AI

Meta Platforms plans to invest hundreds of billions of dollars in computing infrastructure to advance its superintelligence ambitions in artificial intelligence (AI), according to Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg.

Writing on social media platform Threads, Zuckerberg said Meta would build one of the most “elite and talent-dense teams in the industry” and had the capital from its business to support the plans.

“We’re also going to invest hundreds of billions of dollars into compute to build superintelligence,” he said.

Meta investing hundreds of billions in AI

Superintelligence refers to a hypothetical AI system that is capable of outperforming the human brain.

Zuckerberg unveiled plans for massive data centres to support the effort.

One facility, called Prometheus, is expected to go online in 2026. Another, Hyperion, could eventually consume up to 5 gigawatts of power – enough to supply electricity to more than four million average US households, according to experts.