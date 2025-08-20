by Staff Writer

Trump launches official White House TikTok account despite federal ban law

The move marks a sharp reversal for Trump, who tried to ban TikTok during his first term in office

The move marks a sharp reversal for Trump, who tried to ban TikTok during his first term in office. Image: Shutterstock

President Donald Trump launched an official White House account on TikTok on Tuesday, underscoring his political embrace of the Chinese-owned app even as he continues to block enforcement of a federal law that could ban it in the United States.

The @WhiteHouse account’s first post featured video clips of Trump at recent events set to dramatic music, echoing a viral TikTok trend that paired footage from the movie Creed with a track by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The move marks a sharp reversal for Trump, who tried to ban TikTok during his first term in office. He opened a personal account in mid-2024 to court younger voters, amassing a large following. His last personal post was on Election Day in November.

“President Trump’s message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “We’re excited to build on that success and communicate in a way no other administration has before.”

TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain under a 2024 law that requires app stores and cloud providers to block the app unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells it to a non-Chinese buyer. Lawmakers cited national security risks, warning Beijing could access US user data or manipulate content.

The statute allows only limited 90-day extensions if there is “significant progress” toward a sale. Trump, however, has repeatedly issued additional reprieves since taking office in January, giving TikTok until mid-September to find a new owner. Another extension remains possible.

Trump’s allies and some TikTok executives have lobbied to keep the app operating in the US, arguing it is a vital political and cultural platform. The White House’s new account signals the administration sees value in directly engaging TikTok’s younger user base despite the bipartisan push in Congress to force a divestiture.

