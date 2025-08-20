Trump launches official White House TikTok account despite federal ban law

President Donald Trump launched an official White House account on TikTok on Tuesday, underscoring his political embrace of the Chinese-owned app even as he continues to block enforcement of a federal law that could ban it in the United States.

The @WhiteHouse account’s first post featured video clips of Trump at recent events set to dramatic music, echoing a viral TikTok trend that paired footage from the movie Creed with a track by rapper Kendrick Lamar.

The move marks a sharp reversal for Trump, who tried to ban TikTok during his first term in office. He opened a personal account in mid-2024 to court younger voters, amassing a large following. His last personal post was on Election Day in November.

“President Trump’s message dominated TikTok during his presidential campaign,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement. “We’re excited to build on that success and communicate in a way no other administration has before.”

TikTok’s future in the US remains uncertain under a 2024 law that requires app stores and cloud providers to block the app unless Chinese parent company ByteDance sells it to a non-Chinese buyer. Lawmakers cited national security risks, warning Beijing could access US user data or manipulate content.

The statute allows only limited 90-day extensions if there is “significant progress” toward a sale. Trump, however, has repeatedly issued additional reprieves since taking office in January, giving TikTok until mid-September to find a new owner. Another extension remains possible.

Trump’s allies and some TikTok executives have lobbied to keep the app operating in the US, arguing it is a vital political and cultural platform. The White House’s new account signals the administration sees value in directly engaging TikTok’s younger user base despite the bipartisan push in Congress to force a divestiture.