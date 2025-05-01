UAE and New Jersey gaming regulators sign Memorandum of Understanding

The New Jersey Department of Law and Public Safety, Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE), and UAE’s General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority (GCGRA) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) which establishes a partnership between the two gaming regulators focusing on cybersecurity, consumer protection, and other areas of regulatory collaboration.

‘Choose New Jersey’ facilitated the agreement as part of the US state’s economic mission to the Arab States.

The GCGRA was established by Federal Law by Decree and is headquartered in Abu Dhabi. It is a federal government authority mandated with the exclusive jurisdiction to regulate, license, and supervise all commercial gaming activities and facilities in the UAE.

UAE-New Jersey gaming collaboration

Kevin P Mullally, CEO of the General Commercial Gaming Regulatory Authority, commented: “Commercial gaming is a key pillar of the UAE’s strategy for diversified economic growth, playing a significant role in driving tourism and attracting foreign investment.

“This agreement represents a unique opportunity to align innovative technology with modern, collaborative regulation to unlock substantial economic potential while ensuring the highest standards of consumer protection.”

Phil Murphy, Governor of New Jersey, added: “New Jersey’s role as a national leader and international destination for gaming is strengthened by global partnerships that drive innovation in an industry where consumers seek exciting experiences.

“The collaboration between the DGE and GCGRA will strengthen our international economy while prioritising responsible gaming.”

Under Governor Murphy’s leadership, New Jersey’s online gaming industry has experienced significant growth, with total gaming revenue more than doubling and solidifying the state’s position as a national leader in this rapidly evolving sector.

The New Jersey DGE is the premier law enforcement agency and investigative authority within the state’s casino regulatory framework. It is comprised of a dedicated team of attorneys, investigators, and accountants, and works closely with the New Jersey State Police and Division of Criminal Justice prosecutors to uphold the integrity of gaming operations.

MaryJo Flaherty, Interim Director, New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement, added: “As one of the longest-standing gaming authorities in the United States and throughout the world, DGE looks forward to its cooperative relationship with GCGRA as it continues to proceed with its gaming regulation implementation in a number of important areas including technological innovations, gaming enhancements and initiatives, and cybersecurity practices and protections.

“DGE has previously worked with several key GCGRA principals in the New Jersey regulated gaming industry and looks forward to ongoing collaboration under the MOU, emphasising that New Jersey has been at the forefront of responsible gaming actions and initiatives.”