What to expect from UAE delegation at GITEX EUROPE this week

Visitors to this week’s GITEX EUROPE x Ai Everything 2025 in Berlin will get a close look at Dubai’s digital transformation journey as the emirate brings 12 government and private entities to showcase its technological innovations, Digital Dubai said on Monday.

The Dubai Pavilion at Messe Berlin will spotlight several flagship initiatives including the Dubai Dashboard, a unified city-wide platform offering real-time data visualisation for decision-makers, and Dubai Monitor, an advanced AI system that continuously collects and analyses data to detect anomalies with high accuracy.

GITEX Europe highlights

Other key technologies on display include DubaiFAL, which analyses public sentiment about Dubai’s services; the Smart Employee app which serves over 76,000 government employees across 76 entities; DubaiNow, which provides access to more than 320 city services; and UAE PASS, the national digital identity system now used by 358 entities offering over 15,000 services.

“GITEX EUROPE presents a valuable opportunity to connect with potential partners in relevant fields,” said Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai. “We are confident that the entities participating under the Dubai Pavilion will offer a vivid showcase of the city’s progress in adopting and leveraging digital technologies – especially artificial intelligence – to serve society.”

The Dubai delegation includes Digital Dubai, Dubai Police, the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs, Dubai Civil Defence, DIFC Courts, the Dubai Electronic Security Center, the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism, Dubai Customs, the Dubai Future Foundation and the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre. Technology and telecommunications giant e& and technology solutions provider Emaratech will join as Platinum Partners.

The three-day event, running from May 21-23, will bring together more than 1,400 tech companies and startups from 67 countries, along with over 600 investors, as Europe accelerates its AI readiness initiatives.

GITEX EUROPE, the inaugural European edition of the global tech event that originated in Dubai, is set to be one of Europe’s largest tech and digital investment launches.

“Germany as the world’s third largest economy and GITEX as the world’s largest tech event brand across continents have a shared commitment to forge collaboration in research and application of tech to solve global challenges,” said Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International and organiser of GITEX worldwide.

The event features specialised showcases including North Star Europe, Ai Everything Europe, GITEX Quantum Expo, GITEX Cyber Valley, and the Green Digital Action Summit.

Berlin’s governing mayor Kai Wegner called the event “a big achievement that confirms Berlin’s importance as an international location for industry events and innovation,” while Franziska Giffey, Mayor of Berlin & Senator for Economic Affairs, described Berlin and GITEX as “a perfect match.”

“Together, we build a unique opportunity for industry innovators, startups and scale-ups to meet, foster progress and fuel economic growth. As Europe’s startup and innovation capital, and as a city deeply rooted in the spirit of international cooperation, we cordially welcome all GITEX EUROPE participants to Berlin,” Giffey added.

GITEX EUROPE is part of the GITEX global network of tech events now held across seven countries in four regions worldwide.