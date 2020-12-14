Air traffic between UK and Dubai to climb by a third in December

Air traffic between the United Kingdom and Dubai is expected to climb by a third in December as passengers take advantage of the travel corridor.

Bookings for December are “double what we experienced through previous months”, Dubai Airports chief executive officer Paul Griffiths said in an interview with Bloomberg TV.

Getting vaccinated won’t be a requirement for passengers to enter the Middle Eastern travel hub, Griffiths said. It’s negative to suggest that being “inoculated is a precursor to travel” but that could change once the vaccine is out there and available for the population, he added.

As previously revealed by Arabian Business, flight bookings from London to Dubai have risen by 112 percent since the UK-UAE travel corridor was announced on November 12, according to official data.

Since grounding its entire fleet in late March due to the global coronavirus lockdown, Emirates has gradually announced flights to soak up increased demand. Emirates increased its twice-daily Dubai-London A380 and once daily Boeing 777 flights to four daily A380 services from 27 November.

Emirates also increased its Dubai-Manchester flights to ten times a week from December 2.

Griffiths revealed that 65 percent of airlines flying in the beginning of 2020 are back operating to and from Dubai Airports. He added that the airport is in a position to sustain liquidity and plans for an austere 2021; while he expects demand to surge once the Covid-19 vaccine is rolled out.