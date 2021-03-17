Oman Air intends to rollout vaccine passport in “near future”

Oman Air is working on a vaccine passport to get travelers back moving in the wake of coronavirus, an airline spokesman said.

The pandemic has slashed air travel globally, and now, a number of airlines are introducing vaccine passports for those who have been fully inoculated and wish to travel.

“Oman Air in fact is in discussions already with IATA, with intent to roll-out in the near future,” Usama Karim Al Haremi, senior manager corporate communications & media, told Arabian Business.

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass enables passengers to create a digital passport to verify their pre-travel test or vaccination meets the requirements of the destination. They will be able to share the test and vaccination certificates with authorities and airlines to facilitate travel. The new app will also enable travellers to manage all travel documentation digitally and seamlessly throughout the travel experience.

On Monday, Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways told Arabian Business they are also working with IATA as a partner on its travel pass that will be launched “very soon” and allow travelers from the UAE capital to manage their travel in line with government requirements for Covid-19 tests or vaccines, including MedAire/AOKPass and TE FOOD/GE Digital.

Etihad is currently the only airline requiring a pre-departure negative PCR test result for all passengers worldwide.

“The development of health passes are new to the airline industry and Covid-19 tests and vaccinations will be key to get the world flying again,” Mohammad Al Bulooki, chief operating officer, Etihad Aviation Group, told Arabian Business at the time.

British Airways chief executive officer Sean Doyle also called for a task force to allow the use of digital health passports to verify vaccination or negative test results. BA has partnered with several apps, including VeriFly and the IATA Travel Pass, and is planning its own solution in coming days, Doyle said.