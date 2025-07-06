Dubai’s RTA launches trials for driverless vehicles

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Pony.ai, a company specialising in autonomous driving technologies, to begin pilot trials of autonomous vehicles in the emirate.

The trials are scheduled to begin later this year, with plans to launch a fully driverless commercial service in 2026.

Pony.ai recently unveiled the seventh generation of its autonomous vehicles, developed jointly with automotive manufacturers including Toyota, GAC, and BAIC.

The company’s vehicles feature artificial intelligence algorithms and sensors, including lidars, radars, and cameras, designed to ensure navigation and safety across road and weather conditions.

The company has established partnerships with technology firms including Tencent and Alibaba to integrate robotaxi mobility services into platforms such as WeChat and Alipay.

Mattar Al Tayer, Director General, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority, and Dr. Leo Wang, Chief Financial Officer of Pony.ai, attended the signing ceremony of the MoU between RTA and Pony.ai.

The MoU was signed on behalf of RTA by Mr. Ahmed Hashim Bahrozyan, CEO of Public Transport Agency, and on behalf of Pony.ai by Ms. Ann Shi, Vice President of Strategy and Business Development, in the presence of several officials from both parties, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement.

Mattar Al Tayer said the partnership would support Dubai’s efforts to adopt autonomous mobility solutions and reinforce its leadership in future mobility.

He expressed appreciation for the company’s decision to choose Dubai as its platform for expanding operations beyond China.

“RTA’s continued expansion of partnerships with leading global companies in the field of autonomous mobility marks a key step towards achieving the Dubai Smart Self-Driving Transport Strategy, which aims to convert 25 per cent of all trips in Dubai into autonomous journeys across various modes of transport by 2030. It underscores RTA’s commitment to working closely with global technology leaders to advance the future of smart, efficient, and sustainable mobility,” Al Tayer said.

Al Tayer said the operation of autonomous taxis would contribute to the integration of transport systems by facilitating the movement of public transport users and improving access to their destinations in line with the first and last-mile strategy.

“Operating autonomous taxis will enhance the quality of life for residents and visitors in Dubai, improve road safety, and offer greater convenience in daily mobility across the emirate,” he added.

“Autonomous mobility has become a present reality. Leading global companies are accelerating the development of technologies and software that power autonomous vehicles, while governments—through the relevant licensing and regulatory authorities—are working to provide the necessary infrastructure and establish the legislative and regulatory frameworks required to enable their operation,” Al Tayer explained.

Pony.ai CFO Dr. Leo Wang also highlighted the regional significance of the partnership.

“The collaboration with Dubai RTA exemplifies our commitment to deploying Level 4 autonomous technology in strategic global markets. By aligning our technological capabilities with RTA’s visionary leadership, we’re establishing foundational standards for intelligent transportation ecosystems across the MENA region,” he concluded.