Emirates begins A350 operations in Dammam, Saudi Arabia

Emirates has launched regular A350 operations to Dammam, marking the airline’s first destination in Saudi Arabia to be served by the Airbus A350 .

The Emirates A350 operates on flight EK827, which departs Dubai at 7:30 AM and arrives in Dammam at 7:50 AM.

The return flight, EK 828, departs Dammam at 9:20 AM and lands in Dubai at 11:45 AM.

Dammam joins Emirates’ growing A350 network

The A350 features a three-class configuration with 312 seats, including 32 lie-flat Business Class seats in a 1-2-1 layout, 21 Premium Economy seats in a 2-3-2 configuration, and 259 Economy Class seats in a 3-3-3 layout.

The aircraft is designed to enhance comfort on short and medium-haul flights, with wider cabins, higher ceilings, and a quieter in-flight experience.

Customers across all classes can enjoy Emirates’ ice in-flight entertainment system, improved seat ergonomics, cabin lighting, and high-speed Wi-Fi connectivity.

The deployment of the A350 to Dammam highlights the airline’s continued investment in the Kingdom, since it started operating over three decades ago.

The airline currently serves four gateways in Saudi Arabia – Riyadh, Jeddah, Medina, and Dammam, with multiple daily flights, operated on a mix of A380s, B777s and the A350, offering connectivity via Dubai to more than 140 Emirates destinations globally.

With the Emirates A350 now flying to Dammam, the city joins a growing list of destinations to receive the airline’s aircraft, alongside Mumbai, Edinburgh, Bahrain, Colombo, Kuwait, Muscat, Tunis, Amman and Ahmedabad.

The carrier has inducted eight A350s into its fleet with plans to deploy it to 17 destinations by the end of 2025.