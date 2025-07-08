EXCLUSIVE: Ultra-luxury brand Aman Group announces first branded residences in Saudi Arabia

Aman Group has revealed plans for Amansamar, a new resort and residence development in Wadi Safar, positioned near Diriyah’s UNESCO World Heritage Site in Riyadh .

The property will “rise from a desert escarpment” and forms part of the wider Wadi Safar development.

“Wadi Safar is one of the most special locations in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. It is rich in history, due to its proximity to Diriyah’s UNESCO World Heritage Site, and centrally located in Riyadh, while being surrounded by striking natural beauty. From the beginning, we saw it as the ideal setting for Aman, where location is always so important,” Vlad Doronin, owner, chairman and CEO of Aman Group, told Arabian Business in an exclusive interview.

“With facilities that reflect a premier lifestyle destination, Wadi Safar offers an array of experiences such as golf and polo all of which are complimented by Amansamar’s best in class amenities. The landscape, with its escarpments and wide desert views, gives us the opportunity to design a property that feels calm, respectful of its surroundings, and in harmony with the land. The scale of the site also allows us to offer generosity of space, both in the hotel and Aman Residences, which is essential to the Aman experience. Above all, it offers the privacy and peace our guests and residence owners value most,” he added.

The name Amansamar combines ‘Aman‘, the Sanskrit word for peace, and ‘Samar‘, an Arabic term referring to the ritual of sharing stories and knowledge with family and friends at nightfall.

The name translates to “the peaceful acacia tree,” symbolising resilience and peace in arid landscapes.

“Amansamar represents a community founded on connection and tranquility,” according to the development announcement.

Acacia trees will be integrated across the site to reflect connection to place and serve as a central feature of Wadi Safar’s design language.

The development will feature an 80-key Aman hotel designed by Jean-Michel Gathy of Denniston Architects, following Aman’s minimalist design principles.

The property will offer branded residences comprising ultra-luxury villas and private estates, marking the first Aman-branded residences in Saudi Arabia.

Each residence will contain five to six bedrooms and will be set on plots starting from 9,000 square metres.

The homes will be positioned along cliffs and desert terrain to maximise natural light and panoramic views. Residents will have access to Wadi Safar’s Royal Signature Golf Course, designed by Greg Norman, plus polo and equestrian facilities.

Amansamar’s amenities will serve both hotel guests and residence owners, including an Aman Spa with hammam and banya houses, hydrotherapy facilities, dining venues, a Racquet Club, multiple pools, and a Kids’ Club.

The development will offer cultural enrichment and outdoor pursuits including golf and polo, integrated into the desert environment.

Residence owners will receive entry to the Residence Club, described as a private sanctuary for wellness, dining, and relaxation.

They will also receive invitations to join the global Aman Club, with locations in Tokyo, New York and Bangkok, plus planned destinations including Miami Beach and Beverly Hills.

The property is currently under construction and joins Aman Group’s growing collection of destinations in the region. Image: Supplied

The property is currently under construction and joins Aman Group’s growing collection of destinations in the region.

These include Janu Diriyah and Aman AlUla in Saudi Arabia, Aman Dubai and Janu Dubai, and Amangati, a 183-metre luxury motor yacht developed with Cruise Saudi, set to begin Mediterranean voyages in 2027.

Aman Group has indicated further projects will be announced in the near future as part of its commitment to offering ultra-luxury, culturally connected experiences across the Middle East.

“Amansamar is a pivotal part of our vision for the Middle East. It reflects our long-standing dedication to creating transformative destinations that offer both exceptional hospitality and the privacy of Aman branded residences,” Doronin explained.

“The region is a key growth area for Aman Group, with upcoming properties in AlUla and Dubai, as well as our partnership with Cruise Saudi for Amangati, Aman’s first luxury yacht experience. This is complemented by the pipeline of Aman’s sibling brand, Janu, with forthcoming properties in Diriyah and Dubai. With additional projects to be announced soon, I remain focused on bringing our brand’s ultra-luxury lifestyle to the region through a strategic and thoughtful expansion,” he concluded.