Air Arabia Abu Dhabi launches direct flights to Yerevan in Armenia

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has launched its first direct service to Yerevan, Armenia, marking the latest expansion of the capital’s low-cost carrier network.

The airline held a ceremony at Zayed International Airport before departure, with Karen Grigoryan, Ambassador of the Republic of Armenia to the UAE, attending alongside officials from Air Arabia and the airport.

Air Arabia’s latest destination

The flight received a water cannon salute upon arrival at Zvartnots International Airport in Yerevan, following tradition for new route launches.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said: “We are glad to celebrate the launch of our new non-stop service to Yerevan, which marks another step in our commitment to expanding connectivity from Abu Dhabi to key international destinations. This route not only offers our customers even more affordable travel options but also strengthens ties between the UAE and Armenia, enabling cultural exchange and fostering tourism and business growth.”

The new route connects the UAE directly with Armenia, providing passengers with another destination option from Abu Dhabi.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi continues to build its network from the UAE capital, with the Yerevan service representing part of the carrier’s strategy to link Abu Dhabi with international destinations.