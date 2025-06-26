Dubai traffic to ease: RTA completes road improvements in Business Bay

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has completed three traffic improvements in Business Bay, targeting locations along the street that connects to Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Khail Road.

The upgrades focus on traffic flow and road safety in Business Bay, serving residents, visitors, and businesses in the district, the Dubai Media Office said in a statement, adding that the area contains residential, commercial, and service facilities.

The improvements form part of a plan to develop infrastructure and enhance road network efficiency in Business Bay. The works support Dubai’s population growth and urban expansion.

Image: Dubai Media Office

The completed improvements deliver traffic flow, safety, and travel times for road users in high-density areas.

RTA converted the street parallel to Sheikh Zayed Road from a two-lane, two-way configuration into a one-way dual roadway. The authority updated signage and road markings as part of this work.

The adjustment reduced traffic overlap points and increased the street’s capacity by 100 per cent. The changes improve traffic flow whilst enhancing road safety and ensuring movement for road users.

A 100-metre storage lane was added at the intersection of Al Mustaqbal Street with Al Khaleej Al Tejari 1 Street. The addition increases right-turn capacity towards First Al Khail Street by up to 50 per cent.

The measure reduces congestion, shortens waiting times, and boosts the intersection’s capacity and level of service.

RTA reorganised the service road parallel to Al Mustaqbal Street near the towers. An lane was introduced to accommodate traffic volumes.

This step increased road capacity by 50 per cent and reduced traffic conflicts, enhancing traffic movement.

The authority expanded the entry point to the bridge on Al Mustaqbal Street over the canal in the direction of First Al Khail Street. The expansion increases capacity from one lane to two, doubling capacity.

The measure eases traffic pressure during peak hours and improves vehicle flow along this corridor.