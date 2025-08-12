UAE to cut four black points for accident-free driving on first day of school year

The UAE will remove four black points from motorists’ licences if they avoid accidents and comply with traffic rules on August 25, the first day of the new school year.

The Federal Traffic Council said the annual Accident-Free Day campaign is aimed at promoting safe driving as more than one million pupils return to classrooms nationwide.

الداخلية تطلق مبادرتها "يوم بلا حوادث" لتعزيز السلامة المرورية



أطلقت وزارة الداخلية ممثلة بمجلس المرور الاتحادي، وبالتنسيق مع كافة القيادات الشرطية بالدولة، مبادرتها المرورية الريادية "يوم بلا حوادث" لتتزامن مع انطلاق حملتها الفصلية "عام دراسي آمن"، حيث يصادف (25) من أغسطس… pic.twitter.com/bcEWb8ECUR — وزارة الداخلية (@moiuae) August 11, 2025

Drivers who remain incident-free on the day will have the penalty points deducted from their records by September 15.

Last year, more than 300,000 motorists registered for the campaign.

Hussein Al Harthi, chairman of the Federal Traffic Council at the Ministry of Interior, said the initiative is a key part of efforts to make the UAE’s roads safer amid rising congestion.

“We are keen to launch campaigns to boost traffic safety by encouraging positive behaviours among drivers,” he said. “This requires the co-operation of all members of society, including drivers and pedestrians. We are launching the campaign on the first day of school because it is very important. The priority is to ensure the safety of pupils.”

Motorists can sign up via the Ministry of Interior website by logging in and signing the pledge.

The campaign urges drivers to follow basic safety measures, including wearing seatbelts, adhering to speed limits, maintaining safe distances and avoiding distractions such as mobile phone use.

Black points are imposed for serious breaches of traffic regulations. Accumulating 24 points within 12 months can lead to a licence suspension, with the duration depending on the severity of offences. Penalties for traffic violations in the UAE range from fines and vehicle confiscation to daily impound fees of AED100.

Mustafa Al Dah, an Emirati road safety researcher, said the timing of the campaign serves as a critical reminder.

“The start of the school year is always a key campaign,” he said. “We often have to remind both parents, teachers, school bus drivers and other road users about the importance of road safety. Despite it being very rare, we have heard of tragic incidents in the past where children have been injured in a school car park or someone has died in or near a school.”