Dubai traffic: How the RTA is using AI to slash congestion and boost road efficiency

Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has rolled out “Data Drive – Clear Guide”, a next-generation digital platform that uses artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse five years of historical traffic data alongside real-time road conditions — enabling instant, data-driven decisions to reduce congestion and improve traffic flow across the emirate.

The platform aggregates and processes vast traffic datasets from leading international providers, delivering accurate, minute-by-minute insights via an interactive map.

It allows users to pinpoint specific roads or areas, assess average speeds, track traffic density, and measure travel times, making it a powerful tool for both operational teams and strategic planners.

AI traffic analysis in Dubai

Key capabilities include:

Analysing historical and live traffic flow to spot recurring congestion patterns

Identifying times of smooth traffic flow and bottlenecks in the network

Sending instant alerts on traffic disruptions, jams, or unusual slowdowns

Monitoring traffic diversions and event-related road performance in real time

Automatically generating before-and-after reports to evaluate the impact of roadworks or infrastructure upgrades

By replacing older, manual data-gathering processes that often took weeks, the platform can now deliver the same insights within minutes.

This dramatically improves response times, enabling RTA teams to take swift action to manage incidents, optimise diversions, and minimise delays.

The launch is part of RTA’s wider vision to harness AI, intelligent analytics, and autonomous mobility solutions to make Dubai the world’s smartest city and a global leader in innovation, sustainability, and transport efficiency.

According to RTA, the platform will play a vital role in enhancing digital transformation within the emirate’s transport sector, providing stakeholders with the tools they need to plan smarter, respond faster, and keep Dubai moving efficiently.