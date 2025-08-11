Dubai property sales hit $14bn in July as off-plan demand and rents surge, top developers revealed

Dubai’s residential real estate market continued its upward trajectory in July 2025, with Betterhomes reporting strong growth in both sales and leasing, driven by robust off-plan demand and an influx of new tenants.

Drawing on data from Property Monitor and its own transactions, the firm highlighted significant month-on-month gains in volumes, values, and rental activity.

Average price per square foot: AED1,893 ($516), up 3.3 per cent from June

AED1,893 ($516), up 3.3 per cent from June Total transactions: 18,816, up 20.5 per cent month-on-month

18,816, up 20.5 per cent month-on-month Total sales value: AED51.3bn ($13.96bn), a 10.6 per cent increase

AED51.3bn ($13.96bn), a 10.6 per cent increase Off-plan sales: 65 per cent of transactions, up from 62 per cent in June

The top-performing villa communities in the month were The Wilds, Grand Polo Club & Resort and The Oasis. Meanwhile, the top-performing apartment communities were Jumeirah Village Circle, Business Bay and Damac Riverside.

Average Dubai Land Department sale prices July 2025

Apartments: AED1.99m ($541,500)

AED1.99m ($541,500) Townhouses: AED3.25m ($884,200)

AED3.25m ($884,200) Villas: AED9.7m ($2.64m)

Betterhomes’ own portfolio showed higher average apartment prices at AED2.33m ($633,800) but lower villa prices at AED6.1m ($1.66m).

Christopher Cina, Director of Sales at Betterhomes, said: “The continued strength of Dubai’s off-plan sector shows enduring confidence in the city’s long-term growth. We’re seeing demand from both seasoned investors and first-time buyers eager to secure properties before completion”.

Top 5 off-plan developers by sales value

Sobha Realty: AED2.7bn ($735.6m) Emaar: AED2.6bn ($708.4m) Binghatti: AED1.7bn ($463.1m) Damac: AED1.6bn ($435.6m) H&H: AED1.5bn ($408.8m)

Top 5 title deed developers by sales value

Emaar: AED5.9bn ($1.61bn) Aldar: AED4.6bn ($1.25bn) Damac: AED2.5bn ($680.6m) Nakheel: AED1.7bn ($463.1m) Sobha Realty: AED1.5bn ($408.8m)

Renting in Dubai

Leasing activity also strengthened in July, with Dubai residential market recording 39,251 rental transactions, a 3.4per cent month-on-month rise.

New contracts made up 40 per cent of these deals, up from 37 per cent in June, indicating an influx of fresh tenants into the market

Al Khail Heights registered the highest apartment rental growth at 1.5 per cent month-on-month, reaching an average of AED67,500 ($18,400) annually, while Jumeirah led villa rental growth with a 4.2 percent increase to AED498,000 ($135,600) per year.

Across Dubai, average rents by property type were:

Apartments: AED72,000 ($19,600)

AED72,000 ($19,600) Townhouses: AED172,000 ($46,800)

AED172,000 ($46,800) Villas: AED255,000 ($69,500)

Betterhomes recorded a 10 per cent month-on-month increase in tenant leads in July, reflecting continued demand across its rental portfolio. Average leasing prices within the company’s transactions stood at AED141,000 ($38,300) for apartments, AED190,000 ($51,700) for townhouses, and AED368,000 ($100,200) for villas.

Dubai real estate outlook 2025

Betterhomes says the combination of rising sales volumes, strong off-plan absorption, and robust rental demand reaffirms Dubai’s standing as a leading global property hub.

With investor confidence high and fresh tenant inflows accelerating, the company expects momentum to carry through the remainder of 2025.