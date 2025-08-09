UAE real estate: Etihad Rail to boost property market and create new trade and investment corridors

Etihad Rail will transform real estate, investment and trade across the UAE, according to a property CEO in the country.

A UAE property expert says the benefits delivered by Etihad Rail will extend far beyond real estate, creating new corridors for living, trade, and investment across the Emirates.

Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties, believes the Etihad Rail network will transform the UAE’s economic landscape by boosting connectivity, reducing travel times, and driving genuine demand in emerging markets.

Etihad Rail real estate boost

Al Msaddi said: “When we saw Sheikh Mohammed riding the Etihad Rail from Dubai to Fujairah, that wasn’t just a symbolic moment – that was the announcement of a new real estate era in the UAE.

“It represented a once-in-a-generation infrastructure shift that will redefine how value is created, captured, and capitalised across the Emirates.

“We’re not just talking about transportation. We’re talking about speed, interconnectivity, and productivity, and how all of that compresses space and time.

“And when you compress space and time, you reduce opportunity cost. That’s where the real value is unlocked.

“Etihad Rail isn’t just a train, it’s a full-scale economic reset for the UAE. It will shift demand patterns, eliminate bottlenecks, and open up new corridors for living, trade, and investment.

“Each emirate has always had something unique to offer. But until now, the opportunity cost of movement, whether for people, goods, or capital, has been too high.

“Etihad Rail changes that. When you cut travel time from 2 hours to 50 minutes between cities, you don’t just save time, you reshape where people choose to live, work, and invest.

“What used to be too far is suddenly next door. Fujairah is no longer the end of the UAE, it’s the Eastern gateway. Al Ain becomes a realistic base for remote professionals who can now be in the capital or the coast in under an hour.

“This creates a complete re-pricing of land value, not based on geography, but based on accessibility.”

Al Msaddi cites the example of Japan’s bullet train between Tokyo and Osaka, which transformed cities like Nagoya in just five years.

He said: “Commercial land values rose over 40 per cent, and housing demand surged more than 60 per cent. It wasn’t about the train itself, but the economic flow unlocked by faster travel.

“The UAE is applying that same model, but with one major advantage: it’s building the world’s most advanced, tech-enabled rail system from the ground up, with no legacy constraints.”

Pointing to the impact on logistics, B2B supply chains, and the decentralisation of corporate ecosystems, Al Msaddi says the equation most investors overlook is that faster travel means more meetings and more transactions.

He said: “A salesperson based in Sharjah can now close deals in Abu Dhabi and Dubai without losing six hours to traffic. That boosts output. Multiply that across the commercial class, and you start seeing real GDP impact.”

Al Msaddi says Etihad Rail’s impact will see land prices rise in tier-2 cities like Fujairah, Al Dhaid, and Ruwais, because better connectivity will drive real demand.

He said: “Transit-oriented hubs will rise near stations like Sharjah’s University City and Sakamkam in Fujairah, with walkable, mixed-use clusters.

“Second-home markets will shift too. For families in Dubai, weekend beach units in Fujairah become practical when they’re under an hour away.

“Those who still price real estate based on maps instead of travel-time analytics will lose money.

“Those who study station locations the way they used to study masterplans will build generational wealth.”