Dubai launches real estate business incubator to train 50 firms and build new generation of brokers

The Dubai Land Department (DLD) has announced the launch of the Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator, in partnership with Dubai Silicon Oasis, the New Economy Academy and Rochester Institute of Technology Dubai (RIT Dubai).

The initiative forms part of The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World national campaign, launched by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to reinforce the UAE’s global leadership in entrepreneurship.

The campaign is overseen by the Ministry of Economy and Tourism in collaboration with the UAE Government Media Office, with participation from the UAE Council for Entrepreneurship and more than 50 government entities, private organisations, business incubators, accelerators, and leading academic institutions.

Dubai real estate broker jobs

The six-month incubator programme, beginning on October 27 at Dubai Silicon Oasis, will host 50 Emirati real estate firms. It aims to guide participants in transitioning from independent brokers to full-scale real estate agencies.

The curriculum covers:

Brokerage firm management

Regulatory and financial procedures

Market analysis

Feasibility studies

Business planning

Legal frameworks

It also includes training in human resources, financial management, branding, sales, and marketing, as well as leveraging technology and artificial intelligence in real estate.

Omar Hamad Bushahab, Director-General of DLD, said: “Through this incubator, we aim to build a new generation of Emirati brokers who can establish leading brokerage firms, contributing to the market’s sustainability and solidifying the UAE’s position as a global hub for real estate investment.

“Thanks to the Dubai Real Estate Broker Programme, we have recently seen an increase in the number of Emirati brokers, with 1,800 new brokers joining an existing 700 out of a total of 30,000 brokers in Dubai since the programme’s launch in 2024.

“In this timespan, Emirati brokers completed transactions worth AED10bn ($2.72bn).”

Bushahab said the initiative aims to empower more Emirati firms to play a larger role in the sustainability and leadership of the UAE real estate sector.

The launch event included a panel discussion with Badr Buhannad, Dr. Laila Faridoon, Abdullah Al Shehi, CEO of Dubai Real Estate Regulatory Agency (RERA), and Mohammed Al Badwawi, CEO of Corporate Support at DLD.

Badr Buhannad, Director-General of Dubai Silicon Oasis, said: “Our collaboration with Dubai Land Department and the New Economy Academy along with academic partners, will help provide a stimulating environment where participants can leverage an integrated ecosystem that merges technology, real estate, and entrepreneurship.”

He added that hosting the incubator highlights DSO’s role in developing Emirati talent and promoting innovation.

Dr. Laila Faridoon, CEO of the New Economy Academy, said: “We aim to provide advanced training that blends academic knowledge with practical application, focusing on project management, modern technology, and leadership capacity building.

“This approach equips participants with the advanced tools needed to build robust, competitive businesses.”

The programme is designed to deepen participants’ understanding of the UAE’s real estate market, strengthen professional conduct, and enhance client relationship management.

It will also help participants create complete business plans and position themselves to compete locally and regionally.

Upon completion, participants will receive an accredited certificate from the programme’s academic partners and benefit from a year of professional follow-up and individual mentorship from industry consultants.

The Emirati Real Estate Business Incubator is positioned as a strategic initiative to empower national talent, enhance the brokerage ecosystem, and advance the UAE’s vision for a sustainable, knowledge-based economy.