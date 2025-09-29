Dubai property sales soar 34% to $121.2bn as fäm CEO warns slowdown fears cost investors

Investors who hesitated during predicted slowdowns in Dubai’s real estate sector missed major opportunities as the market entered new phases of growth and development, according to Firas Al Msaddi, CEO of fäm Properties .

“Bidding on reports of a slowing market has resulted in a massive opportunity being lost for those who fell for it,” said Al Msaddi.

He added that Dubai has consistently shown resilience: “Dubai has bounced back stronger and faster than any other city in the world since the 2009 global financial crisis, and the COVID pandemic, highlighting the city’s exceptional resilience.

Dubai real estate investment

“While growth has naturally slowed compared to the record pace of 2021–2022, this reflects a healthy, sustainable market, rather than a loss of momentum.”

Al Msaddi pointed to transaction data showing robust growth this year. “The first eight months of this year have seen off-plan sales rise by 25 per cent and resale by 13 per cent, which is a rock-solid indication of a market that remains firmly on an upward trend,” he said.

He noted that high-quality projects continue to attract buyers: “Where people go wrong is by investing in poorly designed developments, whether a luxury villa or a tower. Not surprisingly, these projects will not sell quickly.

“In contrast, carefully designed developments continue to sell out within months, reflecting genuine demand and a rational market.”

Al Msaddi underlined that Dubai’s investor and buyer base is more diverse than ever, with strong interest from India, China, the EU, and across the Middle East. “This broadens the market’s foundation and reduces reliance on any single nationality, strengthening long-term stability,” he said.

He also identified other factors supporting sustained demand in 2025:

Regional investment inflows

Global strength of the Dubai brand

Branded residences attracting millionaires and billionaires

Institutional investors encouraged by market transparency

Foreign real estate developers bringing loyal clients from home markets

DXBinteract data showed that sales to the end of August 2025 were up by 33.9 per cent in value to AED445bn ($121.2bn) year on year, and by 21.8 per cent in volume.

This follows new milestones in 2024, when transactions peaked at 180,900 deals worth AED522.1bn ($142.2bn).

Al Msaddi said Dubai’s long-term strategy continues to underpin growth: “Dubai does not settle and does not sleep. The city’s global branding and marketing strategies are now a benchmark model worldwide. These efforts, combined with the ongoing population growth, underpin sustained demand.

“The trajectory we’re seeing, with 2025 expected to beat last year’s record real estate sales, points to sustainable, long-term growth.”