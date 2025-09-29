Saudi Arabia to unveil multibillion-dollar real estate opportunities at Expo Real Munich before foreign ownership law takes effect

Invest Saudi is set to return to Expo Real in Munich, Germany, from October 6 to 8 2025, to present billions of dollars worth of new investment opportunities in Saudi Arabia’s real estate sector.

The initiative comes as the Kingdom accelerates its unprecedented real estate transformation under Vision 2030.

By reconnecting with the global real estate community, Invest Saudi aims to further strengthen foreign direct investment flows into the country.

Saudi real estate investment opportunity

The delegation will include the Real Estate General Authority (REGA) and Diriyah Company, while Smart Accommodation for Residential Complexes Company (sarcc) and Ajdan Real Estate Development Company will make their Expo Real debut.

Invest Saudi’s participation comes three months before the new Law of Real Estate Ownership takes effect in January.

Under the legislation, foreign individuals and companies will be permitted to buy residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural assets in designated zones, opening the market to a wider pool of global investors.

Saudi Arabia’s extensive construction programme under Vision 2030 includes the delivery of 2.5m new homes and numerous large-scale tourism, hospitality, and commercial projects.

Demand for real estate is also being fuelled by upcoming global events, including Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034.

Last year, almost 100 investor meetings were held between international stakeholders and the Kingdom’s delegation during Expo Real.

Fahad Al Hashem, Deputy Assistant Minister of Investment Development at the Ministry of Investment Saudi Arabia (MISA), said: “The Kingdom continues to redefine urban development with world-class destinations and awe-inspiring projects that set new standards in design, construction, and sustainability – unleashing investment opportunities worth billions of dollars.

“The updated law regarding non-Saudis owning property represents a significant shift towards greater investment openness. It has removed traditional restrictions that previously limited non-Saudis’ ability to own and benefit from properties within the Kingdom.

“This expansion allows non-Saudis to acquire property rights, whether through ownership or usufruct, within specific geographic areas, creating numerous opportunities that align with various objectives of property ownership.

“Upcoming global events like Riyadh Expo 2030 and the FIFA World Cup 2034 are boosting already unprecedented demand for real estate, creating a wealth of exciting opportunities for investors to become part of KSA’s future.

“The new foreign ownership law is a landmark development set to further deepen investor appetite. We look forward to returning to Munich in October to reconnect with the global real estate fraternity, build new partnerships, and create long-term collaborations that are pivotal to realising Vision 2030.”

As part of its programme, Invest Saudi will once again host a series of live seminars on October 6 and 7, bringing together government officials, industry leaders, and experts to discuss the Kingdom’s real estate sector.

Expo Real’s wider conference agenda will also feature a dedicated session on the Kingdom’s evolving real estate market.