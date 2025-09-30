Saudi Arabia launches Qiwa initiative to allow legal job transfers

Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has announced the launch of an initiative through the Qiwa platform to correct the status of professional workers registered as “absent from work”.

The new measure allows eligible workers to legally transfer to a new employer.

According to the ministry, the initiative aims to preserve contractual rights, enhance the attractiveness of the labour market, and strengthen compliance.

Saudi job transfer

The programme covers several cases, including:

Workers whose status changed to “absent from work” after the 60-day grace period due to absence

Workers whose status changed following the expiration or termination of a documented contract

Expatriates with absence reports filed before the launch of the initiative

To benefit, the new employer must commit to paying any late fees for the worker’s permit. In addition, the worker must have completed at least 12 consecutive months in the Kingdom before discontinuing employment or before the expiration of their contract.

The ministry emphasised that this initiative forms part of its ongoing efforts to regulate the labour market, provide innovative solutions, and create an attractive environment that ensures compliance with Saudi labour laws and regulations.