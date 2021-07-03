Oman’s tourism arm appoints Barcelo Hotel Group to run all-inclusive resort

Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN), the executive arm of the sultanate for tourism development, has appointed Barceló Hotel Group to operate Al Mussanah Resort.

OMRAN is aiming to re-position the beach resort, which was established 10 years ago, in line with its wider strategic goals to promote it as a locally, regionally, and internationally attractive all-inclusive family holiday destination.

Located in Al Mussanah, the premium property offers 234 rooms, 74 serviced apartments, F&B outlets and health and wellness facilities, ideal for short and long-stay guests.

Hashil Bin Obaid Al Mahrouqi, CEO of OMRAN, said: “We are pleased to cooperate with Barceló Hotel Group. This step comes in line with the directions of the National Tourism Strategy 2040 towards strengthening the sultanate’s position in the travel and tourism markets and increasing its competitiveness as a destination of choice for visitors from around the world.

“We look forward to strengthening the tourism sector by working with Barcelo Hotels to capitalise on their experience in the leisure tourism markets and the strength of their distribution channels in overseas markets,” Al Mahrouqi added.

Raúl González, CEO EMEA of Barceló Hotel Group, said: “Oman has always been a prospective source market with immense growth potential for us. We are pleased to be partnering with OMRAN on this endeavour. This collaboration will provide us with the perfect opportunity to introduce our 90-year international hospitality expertise to the source market and establish our footprint in Oman.”

José Canals, managing director for the Middle East and Asia at Barceló Hotel Group, added: “Oman has been a focus area to expand Barceló Group’s presence in the region and the country is a very popular tourist destination for our European markets. We are pleased to bring our expertise to support the country ambitious goals.”

OMRAN owns and manages a number of renowned regional and international hospitality brands across the country, amounting to 25 hotels and resorts with over 4,000 hotel rooms.

Barceló Hotel Group is the hotel division of the Barceló Group, which is the 29th largest hotel chain in the world. It currently operates more than 260 leisure and city hotels in 22 countries worldwide.