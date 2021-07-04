World’s first Warner Bros hotel to open in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island following $112m investment

The world’s first Warner Bros hotel is set to open in Abu Dhabi’s Yas Island by the end of 2021 , following a $112 million investment.

Located next door to the Warner Bros. World theme park, The WB Abu Dhabi will feature 257 rooms over eight levels, with a design and concept inspired by global production studio Warner Bros.’ extensive film and television library.

“We are proud of our long-term partnership with Warner Bros. that has resulted in two world-firsts here on Yas Island,” Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral, the Abu Dhabi- based entity responsible for the development and management of Yas Island.

“The WB Abu Dhabi represents a great addition to Yas Island’s hospitality offerings and attractions, strengthening our commitment to position the island as a top global destination for leisure, entertainment, and business. We look forward to celebrating the hotel’s opening later this year and welcoming guests to experience a truly unique hotel,” he continued.

Mohamed Abdalla Al Zaabi, CEO of Miral.

The themed hotel, which is now 90 percent complete, will be operated and managed by Hilton under its upper-upscale Curio Collection by Hilton brand. To date, the first guestroom floors, branding and theming, the ballroom, core spaces, and the building façade within Miral’s newest hospitality development have been substantially completed.

“We are excited to be working together to bring this unique, ‘world first’ offering to this already exciting multi-purpose entertainment destination, Yas Island, perfect for leisure and entertainment travelers,” said Matthew Mullan, cluster general manager, Hilton Yas Island.

The property will include signature WB themed restaurants, a premier spa and fitness club, and a shaded rooftop pool overlooking Yas Island’s skyline.

“We are thrilled to be so close to completion on the world’s first Warner Bros. branded hotel. The WB Abu Dhabi will be an amazing complement to the adjacent Warner Bros. World theme park,” said Peter van Roden, SVP Warner Bros. Themed Entertainment.

“The hotel will be a first-rate family destination inspired by the iconic WB library of film and television shows. Guests will be able to participate in all the thrills and excitement of the theme park then step inside the hotel for an experience fit for a Hollywood star,” he added.

The WB Abu Dhabi will provide families with a range of leisure amenities, including a child-friendly pool as well as indoor and outdoor kid’s club options. It will also incorporate a broad range of facilities for business and leisure guests alike, including a large ballroom, a range of adaptable meeting rooms, and a fully equipped spa and health club.

Other projects by Miral on Yas Island include Yas Bay, which is set to attract 15,000 future residents and over 10,000 top business professionals.

Developed on the southern end of Yas Island, Yas Bay encompasses three distinct areas – The Waterfront, The Residences, and twofour54. It represents a $1.1 billion investment and is an integral part of Miral’s $3.26bn portfolio of diverse leisure and entertainment developments under construction on Yas Island.