More than half a million people visited DWTC in 2018

DWTC’s 2018 consumer and entertainment events offering was complemented by a number of theatrical productions and musical concerts

More than 500,000 visitors attended events at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) in 2018, it was announced on Sunday.

The figure represents a seven percent increase in visitor numbers from 2017.

“DWTC annual consumer and entertainment events calendar has become an important component of our MICE sector offering as it continues to attract thousands of thrill seekers, super fans, sporting enthusiasts and music lovers from around the world,” said Mahir Julfar, DWTC’s senior vice president for venue services management.

Julfar added that “as we go into the next year, we look forward to contributing to the city’s exciting, multicultural leisure and entertainment offerings with an unforgettable line up of events, shows and festivals.”

Among the events that DWTC held in 2018 were the Middle East Film & Comic Con, Modhesh World, Carpet Oasis, Disney on Ice, Cirque Du Soleil, Dubai Sports World, the Dubai Muscle Show, and a gig from American comedian Dave Chappelle.

In an economic impact assessment report released in June, DWTC said that it ) totalled a record $3.4bn (AED12.7bn) in retained value towards Dubai’s economy, making up 3.3 percent of the emirate’s GDP in 2017

The total economic output of DWTC’s large-scale events stood at $6bn (AED22.5bn), of which 57 percent is retained within the local economy. The report also witnessed an 8 percent increase since 2015.